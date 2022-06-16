Princeton man arrested on sexual assault charges
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Princeton man is behind bars after he was accused of a violent attack against a teen girl.
According to a criminal complaint, Joshua Redden strangled and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old late last month.
The teen and Redden were living under the same roof at the time.
A detective noted that the girl had marks and bruises while she was in the hospital for treatment.
