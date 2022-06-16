Advertisement

PHOTOS: Firefighters free cat whose head was trapped in tire rim

Firefighters in North Carolina helped free a cat trapped in the rim of a tire.
Firefighters in North Carolina helped free a cat trapped in the rim of a tire.(Turkey Volunteer Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Firefighters rescued a curious cat that found itself caught in a compromising position Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department went to a home to help free the cat, who was stuck in a tire rim.

Firefighters in North Carolina helped free a cat whose head was trapped in the rim of a tire.
Firefighters in North Carolina helped free a cat whose head was trapped in the rim of a tire.(Turkey Volunteer Fire Department)

The black and white cat had its head trapped in a hole in the rim.

Fortunately, the firefighters were able to free the cat without causing it any harm.

Images of the rescue were posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.

The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department says it is a 100% volunteer fire department serving Sampson County in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TCPS responds to abuse case
UPDATE: TCPS responds to abuse case; former counselor not employed through school system
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Deputy in recovery, suspect dead after shooting on I-79
It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
Macarthur Skating Rink to close permanently
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, a semi-automatic handgun is displayed with a 10-shot...
California bill would make gun owners buy liability insurance
Rescue crews in Virginia use recorded cat sounds to save a kitten trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Crews use cat sounds to lure out and rescue kitten from storm drain
Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.
Petco opening first neighborhood farm and pet supply store
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood