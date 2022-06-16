New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - New Peoples Banks across our region say they’ve been experiencing an ‘interruption in their operability’ of their computer systems. Both the Princeton and Bluefield, Virginia locations have signs on their doors explaining their troubles, however the lobby is closed.

The issues began Wednesday morning, according to the New Peoples Bank Facebook page. All of their banking services were unavailable. They then gave an update saying their debit cards were available for use and their ATM’s were also able to be used. However, customers say they were still unable to access the balance inquiry function on Thursday at the ATM’s or even access their mobile banking app.

One woman confirmed she was able to withdraw $20 from her account. She was not able to see how much money was in her account. Another man said he had a substantial amount of money in an account at the bank and was concerned he might lose access to it.

He said he is now possibly looking into closing his account and switching banks.

Customers are urged to keep checking the New Peoples Bank Facebook page for further updates.

We did manage to make contact with the CEO of New Peoples Bank, Todd Asbury and he said the banks will expand from only offering ATM services to drive thru services at a limited capacity starting at 2pm on Thursday.

We asked the CEO, Todd Asbury of New Peoples Bank whether or not the issues were the result of a hack. He said he could not comment on that possibility at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.