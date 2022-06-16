Advertisement

Marquee Cinemas offers fun, free time for families

Marquee Cinemas Galleria 14
Marquee Cinemas Galleria 14(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - At a time when prices are at record highs, Marquee Cinemas in Beckley is making sure families have fun without breaking the bank.

The theater just finished its second week of offering free movies to kids. At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, families can choose between two movies to enjoy.

General Manager of Marquee Cinemas in Beckley says he always looks forward to this time of year.

“I think it’s a great way- it’s a great way for folks to get out of bed, come watch a movie for free and come watch a movie with the kids,” he shared. “They’re home all summer, and this is one thing you can do that’s not going to cost you anything to come do it.”

The theatre will be showing free movies for six more weeks. Upcoming features include “Boss Baby,” “The Addams Family,” “Hotel Transylvania” and more.

Visit www.marqueecinemas.com to learn more.

