Local performing arts theater prioritizes gun safety ahead of “Hatfields and McCoys” debut

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - For 62 years, Theatre West Virginia has provided summer entertainment for locals and tourists alike. But, behind the curtain, is a team of people working to make sure safety is the number one priority, especially when it comes to gun safety.

“Our actors are trained and do hours of training on each of these moments,” explained the show’s fight choreographer, Rick Olson. “It’s not, ‘The show must go on.’ It’s, ‘When everything is safe, the show goes on.’”

This weekend, Theatre West Virginia will open its season with “Hatfields and McCoys. The show is filled with firearms. After all, they are depicting one of the most famous family feuds in U.S. history.

While all of the company’s firearms have been modified to eject smoke and not actual bullets, actors are trained to behave as if they are holding a real gun.

In light of recent set disasters where firearms have gone off, including the one that killed a cinematographer on the New Mexico film set of the movie “Rust” involving actor Alec Baldwin Last October, Theatre West Virginia has dedicated even more time to safety training.

“What it has really done is made us reemphasize even harder the respect and the responsibility that it takes to have one of these on stage and then how to handle that in a proper way to tell the story that we are telling,” Olson said.

He added that the presence of firearms enhances the performances of the actors, lending to the realism in the portrayal of the families on both sides of the legendary conflict and that the firearms help convey emotions to the audience.

“When you dance in a show or you sing in the show, it’s about our emotions have gotten so high that we don’t know what else we can do, so something has to come out of us. The same thing happens when you are doing violence in a show, so at this time and with these historical figures the way they knew how to do that was, unfortunately, with their guns.”

The first of 12 “Hatfields and McCoys” shows is set to hit the Cliffside Ampitheatre stage in Grandview Friday evening.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.theatrewestvirginia.org or call 304-256-6800.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

