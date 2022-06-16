Advertisement

Interview @ Noon: Patchwork Quilters Jamboree

The jamboree is located at Graham High School gymnasium at 210 Valleydale Street in Bluefield, VA.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - June 24th (10a-3p) & 25th (10a-4p) the area’s Patchwork Quilters organization is hosting its 10th annual jamboree.

Members and quilting mavens in their own right Betty Kuppusami & Betty Watson stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to provide more details.

It’s taking place at the gymnasium of Graham High School at 210 Valleydale Street in Bluefield, VA.

Admission is $2 and admission puts you in the running for their quilt giveaway.

The Jamboree is still taking quilts for display through Monday, June 20th to register call 304-425-6698 or 410-713-2402 or 304-888-7468

Watch the interview above, visit their facebook page and website at patchworkquilters.com

