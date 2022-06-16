Granada Theater Thursday: Dave Mathews Tribute Band & Juneteenth Movie Showings

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week’s edition of Granada Theater Thursday focuses on a live performance coming this Friday to the historic theater on Commerce Street in heart of downtown Bluefield, WV.

On June 17, 2022 the theater will be hosting the Dave Matthews Tribute Band from 7-9 PM.

Tickets are $25 for DMTB and can be purchased here.

Nicole Thompson the house manager of the Granada discusses what you can expect above.

Thompson and her team are also hosting a special movie night on Sunday at 5 PM and Monday at 7 PM to coincide with Juneteenth--they will be showing ‘42′ the biopic about Jackie Robinson starring Chadwick Boseman for free.

