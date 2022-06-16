Fayette County man sentenced to prison following attack on his wife

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County man is sentenced to five to 35 years in prison for attacking his wife.

Dallas Kerr, of Cannelton pleaded no contest to a list of felony and misdemeanor charges in April.

Prosecutors say he attacked his wife in April 2020, held her at gunpoint, and threatened to kill her. She was able to escape and hide at a nearby post office.

Kerr was shot by police after he allegedly pointed a gun at them, too.

He’ll be eligible for parole after five years.

