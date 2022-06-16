Advertisement

Dialysis patient threatened to shoot hospital staff over meal he was given, police say

Gary Becker, 63, was arrested and charged for threatening a violent act.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A patient at a hospital in Tulsa was charged after he threatened to shoot hospital staff twice, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to calls for a disturbance at Saint Francis Hospital South on Monday afternoon.

Officers learned that 63-year-old Gary David Becker was upset over the food he received during his dialysis treatment, so he threatened to shoot the person who prepared his meal, police said.

Officers said that Becker also made a second threat when his eyeglasses went missing. A witness told police that Becker said, “I should shoot the ER people for losing my glasses.”

Becker was arrested and charged with threatening a violent act. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a $500 bond.

According to jail records, Becker bonded out of jail later that evening.

Becker’s arrest comes less than two weeks since a mass shooting at a Tulsa medical office left four people dead, including two surgeons.

