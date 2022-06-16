Advertisement

ChildLaw Services opens up fourth location

New ChildLaw office
New ChildLaw office
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - ChildLaw Services is the only non-profit in West Virginia that serves children, and they’ve been doing just that since 2001.

The non-profit has offices in Princeton, Charleston and Morgantown.

Now, they’ve opened a fourth office in the Eastern Pandhandle of West Virginia, in Martinsburg.

The non-profit’s executive director, Cathy Wallace, sat down with WVVA’s Melinda Zosh to talk about about the new office and how the community there in Martinsburg actually raised money to bring ChildLaw Services to their city in Berkeley County.

