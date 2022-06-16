ChildLaw Services opens up fourth location

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - ChildLaw Services is the only non-profit in West Virginia that serves children, and they’ve been doing just that since 2001.

The non-profit has offices in Princeton, Charleston and Morgantown.

Now, they’ve opened a fourth office in the Eastern Pandhandle of West Virginia, in Martinsburg.

The non-profit’s executive director, Cathy Wallace, sat down with WVVA’s Melinda Zosh to talk about about the new office and how the community there in Martinsburg actually raised money to bring ChildLaw Services to their city in Berkeley County.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.