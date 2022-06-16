Advertisement

Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help

A Texas man is accused of kidnapping and trying to sexually assault an 11-year-old boy at an apartment complex. (KTRK, UNSOURCED CELL VO, HOUSTON PD, CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Neighbors rushed in to rescue an 11-year-old boy from the grips of a man police say tried to assault him.

Several people in an East Houston apartment complex pinned 30-year-old Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez to his car Tuesday afternoon, as he tried to break free. Ramirez is accused of kidnapping and trying to sexually assault an 11-year-old boy.

The boy says he was nearly snatched from his apartment complex while trying to do laundry. He says Ramirez asked to use his laundry card then pushed him inside his car, locking the doors and threatening him.

Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of trying to sexually assault an 11-year-old boy.(Source: Houston Police, KTRK via CNN)

“He said, ‘Obey me, or else you’d get killed,’” the boy said.

The 11-year-old says Ramirez tried getting him into different sexual positions before he managed to escape.

“He grabbed my hands, but then, he grabbed my phone and tried to put it somewhere else. But he forgot my hands were free. So, then, I tried to open the lock…and then, I opened the door,” he said.

Neighbors immediately jumped in to help after hearing the boy’s screams. Video shows them holding Ramirez down until police arrived and took him away in handcuffs.

Ramirez is now charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to court records. His bond is set at $250,000. Records show he doesn’t live in the apartment complex. His address is listed in Pasadena.

The 11-year-old’s family is thankful for his quick thinking and the help of the neighbors.

“I want him to stay in jail forever and to never do that again, so he can learn his lesson,” the boy said.

He said his dream has always been to be a police officer, and now after this incident, he wants to be one more than ever.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

