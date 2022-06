HONEY GROVE, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 13-year-old from Texas has been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kionna Braxton Thursday, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They had reported she was last seen on June 14 in Honey Grove, Texas.

Police said no further information will be released.

