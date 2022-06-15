Advertisement

Teens explore theatre production through BAC day camp

BAC Theatre Day Camp
BAC Theatre Day Camp(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week, kids ages 12 to 15 are taking part in the Beckley Art Center’s (BAC) Theatre Day Camp.

Camp leaders say the students will learn about stage production, script writing, monologue presentation and more. But the lessons learned this week will help in many aspects of life- not just those related to the arts.

“Anything in the arts, and especially, I think, helps you kind of develop your own personality and to be comfortable in what you’re saying and what you’re doing and learn how to make friends,” said Seth Hughes, Director of Performing Arts for the BAC.

The day camp wraps up on Friday, June 17. That evening, campers will perform for their friends and family at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre to showcase what they’ve learned.

