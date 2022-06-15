Advertisement

Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide

A 15-year-old is among four dead in a Florida murder-suicide. (Credit: WKMG via CNN Newsource)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (WKMG) - Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Florida on Tuesday, and among the dead is a 15-year-old boy who called 911 saying he had been shot.

Casselberry Chief of Police Larry Krantz says his officers were first called to the teen’s apartment in the Carrington Park Community last Thursday, just five days before a man killed his wife, mother-in-law and stepson.

“We don’t see a history of violence involving these individuals. So, through the investigative efforts thus far, we’re trying to determine why? What led to this particular incident occurring?” Krantz said.

Brittany Young lives in a unit nearby.

“It was just a whole bunch of police cars coming nonstop. They had their guns drawn and they were banging down the door. I mean, it was just like something out of a movie,” Young said.

Another neighbor said she heard the gunshots, and the community is heartbroken after learning about the tragedy.

“It is disturbing. My heart goes out to the families,” neighbor David McIntosh said.

While police say there was no history of violence between the victims and suspect, they were told by witnesses about two unreported incidents of possible domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Co-defendants found guilty of neglect
Jury reaches split verdict in the trial of three adults charged in death of eight-year-old
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
Macarthur Skating Rink to close permanently
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Black Forest attraction at carnival
Two juveniles arrested after “altercation” at carnival

Latest News

For the first time since 1994, the Federal Reserve raised rates by three-quarters of a...
Fed tackling soaring inflation
FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Sarah Palin advances to Alaska US House special election
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms forward
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city