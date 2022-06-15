Advertisement

The stifling heat sticks around on Thursday; few showers/storms possible

Any isolated pop-up storms could still be strong to severe!
ANOTHER STEAMY DAY TOMORROW!
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BONFIRE FORECAST
Tonight, we look to stay warm, muggy, and a bit unsettled. While many will get by with a rain-free night, we could see a few pop-up showers and storms, especially east of I-77 and south of HWY 460.

TONIGHT
Any isolated storms we do see could still be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. We’ll otherwise stay warm and muggy tonight, with lows in the 60s and 70s and passing clouds around.

THURSDAY
Tomorrow, keep the A/C on! We’ll still be steamy, with highs in the 80s and 90s, and feel-like temps because of the humidity in the 90s and 100s! Just like today, many will stay rain-free, but a few pop-up showers and storms will be possible before the day is over. Again, some storms could turn strong to severe. We could see a few isolated storms Thursday night as well, and low temps will again be mild, in the 60s and 70s.

SEVERE OUTLOOK
Friday, a cold front will approach the area, bringing a slightly better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. We’ll still be warm and muggy, with highs in the 80s. Storms again could be strong to severe to close out the work week, with the main threats still being gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

FRIDAY LOOKS A BIT MORE UNSETTLED
We look drier and less humid for the upcoming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend! Temps will be back in the 70s (more seasonable for this time of year) on Saturday and Sunday.

MUGGY METER
SUMMER BEGINS NEXT TUESDAY, JUNE 21ST!

SUMMER BEGINS NEXT WEEK!
