Advertisement

Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say

Dane County investigators have identified the person who was found dead on the side of a road last week and released his cause of death. (Source: WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A man’s body was left lying on the side of the road for an entire day after he was likely hit by a vehicle while out on a run, authorities said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Logan Gueths. The medical examiner determined Gueths died of blunt force trauma.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the likely hit-and-run happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 7.

Gueths’ body was not found until the following day around 5 p.m. when he was discovered by a passing truck driver.

Upon investigation, authorities believe they have found the vehicle involved and have identified the driver. Officials have not released the driver’s name and did not indicate if any charges have been filed.

Details on how the crash occurred are still unclear.

The sheriff’s office thanked those who submitted tips to aid the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Co-defendants found guilty of neglect
Jury reaches split verdict in the trial of three adults charged in death of eight-year-old
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
Macarthur Skating Rink to close permanently
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Black Forest attraction at carnival
Two juveniles arrested after “altercation” at carnival

Latest News

FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Sarah Palin advances to Alaska US House special election
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms forward
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits