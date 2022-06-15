Advertisement

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Police are seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after someone reported they found a possible explosive in a trash can on Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can, and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it. When I moved the bag I touched it. Then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it, so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

A robot was dispatched to investigate the item.
A robot was dispatched to investigate the item.(KKTV)

For the next few hours, the normally quiet intersection was bustling with law enforcement as a bomb squad investigated whether the item was real.

Clarke, a Vietnam veteran, said there was no doubt in his mind it was.

“I didn’t take it for granted -- I figured it was real because I’ve seen it before and it looked real,” he said. “It freaked me out. I was like, ‘How did this get here and why is this here in my yard?’”

The bomb squad eventually determined the item was indeed an authentic military-grade explosive. The Fort Carson 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was contacted to remove the grenade and take it back on post.

It’s unknown how the grenade ended up in the garbage, but a police lieutenant said that in a military town, it’s not uncommon for soldiers to leave random items behind -- even weapons -- when moving.

