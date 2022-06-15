McDowell County woman sentenced in hit-and-run crash

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A McDowell County woman is sentenced to one to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a toddler.

Angel Estep, 39, was convicted last month for killing a two-year-old boy in a car crash in November 2020

Estep was also given a five-thousand dollar fine, which is the maximum amount allowed by law for the charges she faced.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.