Macarthur Skating Rink to close permanently


It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MACARTHUR, W.Va. (WVVA) - It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.

A representative for the rink has confirmed to WVVA News that the rink has permanently closed, but declined to release any details regarding future plans for the facility.

Located on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley, the rink closed at the start of the Pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions, but never re-opened. Until then, it had been in operation since the early 1950s.

A popular location for birthday parties for local children, the facility also housed an arcade and food court.

