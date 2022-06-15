Local Museum prepares for West Virginia Day celebrations

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a West Virginia Day celebration coming up in our area this weekend.

Monday, June 20, marks the mountain state’s 159th birthday and to celebrate, there’s an event this Saturday, June 18, at the Princeton Railroad Museum.

You can take a free trolley ride to learn about the area’s history and historic re-enactors will be on hand, too. There will also be food and crafts and the event will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Pat Smith, director of Princeton Railroad Museum told WVVA, “So if you join us on the trolley, you’ll get a lecture about Princeton, you’ll get to see the Mercer County Historical Society Museum, you’ll get to see the War Museum, and then I will take you to three Civil War graves that are right smack dab in the middle of Princeton that most people don’'t know about.”

