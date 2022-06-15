Hot and humid conditions continue

Another steamy day is in store for us as temperatures top off in the upper 80s and low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel like the 90s and even the low 100s for some. Most should stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds, however, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Any storms that do fire up could turn strong to severe with damaging winds and locally heavy downpours.

Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, however, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Other than a few isolated showers and storms possible this evening, we should stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be another mild and muggy night with low temperatures only getting down in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few storms are possible this evening but most should stay dry bit mild and muggy. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be another hot one with highs once again getting into the mid-upper 80s and low 90s. We will have enough heat and instability that we could see some pop-up thunderstorms developing once again.

We are under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated showers and storms are possible on Friday as well, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 80s for most.

Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions are expected just in time for the weekend! Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

