Advertisement

Grandmother charged with murder in drowning death of 5-month-old baby, police say

Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel...
Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel Stanford.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – A grandmother has been charged with murder for the 2021 death of a 5-month-old infant in Tennessee.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers were called to a residence on Aug. 6, 2021, for reports of an unresponsive baby. When they arrived, the baby’s grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Camia, said that she “took a bath with the baby and fell asleep” and that the child was not breathing.

The baby, 5-month-old Angel Stanford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy determined Angel’s primary cause of death was drowning, and a contributory cause of death was acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Following the results of the autopsy, coupled with evidence of methamphetamines in Camia’s blood at the time of Angel’s death, Camia was indicted earlier this month.

Police said the indictment was served to Camia at the Montgomery County Jail, where she is already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Camia was charged with first-degree murder in perpetration/attempt to perpetrate a crime and aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child less than 8 years old.

Camia’s bond was set at $300,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Co-defendants found guilty of neglect
Jury reaches split verdict in the trial of three adults charged in death of eight-year-old
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Black Forest attraction at carnival
Two juveniles arrested after “altercation” at carnival
Chad Lilly, newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County
Raleigh County welcomes newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Latest News

FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Sarah Palin advances to Alaska US House special election
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms forward
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits