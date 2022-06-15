Advertisement

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011.(Charles Krupa | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach.

That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

A vehicle shifted into Park gear might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Co-defendants found guilty of neglect
Jury reaches split verdict in the trial of three adults charged in death of eight-year-old
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Black Forest attraction at carnival
Two juveniles arrested after “altercation” at carnival
Chad Lilly, newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County
Raleigh County welcomes newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Latest News

FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Sarah Palin advances to Alaska US House special election
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms forward
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits