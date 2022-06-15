Fighting heat injuries

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports deadly consequences when it comes to heat injuries. The CDC says approximately 700 people die from them every year in the U.S. There are two heat injuries to be mindful of: heat exhaustion and the more serious heat stroke. Prevention is the best medicine. It starts with staying hydrated.

“Always, definitely bring a drink with you. The best thing I can really advise for people is when you’re outside in the sun working hard just take breaks. Drink water, when you drink water drink electrolytes with it too. Take breaks get into the cool, cool off and make sure you’re not over exerting yourself,” said paramedic, Justin Gunnoe.

Heat exhaustion is what leads to heat stroke. Early symptoms of exhaustion are dizziness, profuse perspiration, nausea and weakness. Ignoring these signs can lead to a heat stroke and it’s a life threatening medical emergency. With heat stroke, the sweating stops and the skin becomes clammy. In many cases that person will collapse. In this instance call 911.

“The other things that goes along with severe heat stroke is that you can get a severe breakdown of muscle that leads to a condition that can compromise the kidneys called rhabdomyolysis where there’s a break down of the of the muscles,” said Dr. Fred Barker.

With near 90 degree weather today, we talk with people enjoying the outdoors at Glenwood Park. Some say they came prepared to prevent heat injuries.

“Gatorade, that’s absolutely one of the necessities when you’re on the water is have something to hydrate with. I have a whole case in the car,” said kayaker, Steve Coleman.

Medical professionals say if you believe you are suffering a heat injury, the first thing to do is find shade or air conditioning, but if you believe it’s heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Experts also say it’s important to keep a close eye on children and the elderly in extreme heat because those two groups are more susceptible to heat injuries.

