Fed rises interest in its highest rate increase since 1994

(WVVA) - The federal interest rate has jumped .75%. It’s the highest rate hike since 1994. It’s a drastic step to dial back on the highest inflation rate in 40 years which is showing no signs of slowing down.

Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County John O’Neal said it’s going to cost more to borrow. If you have debts, the interest on those loans may rise to match what the Fed is doing.

“It’s going to affect anything that has to do with borrowing first of all. Whether it’s a home loan, whether it’s a car loan, or any kind of business expansion. Those kinds of things are going to be affected.”

Credit consumers will be bearing the brunt of the economic blow in the short term. Experts say prices and interest rates will come closer to normal come 2023.

”Hopefully in the long-term, the good news will be inflation will slow back down and be more toward normal that we’ve seen in the past.”

Browning said the Fed is trying to pump the brakes on the economy in order to make the interest rate hike more manageable.

”I think they’re trying to avoid what we call in economics is a ‘hard landing’ on this. If we take really decisive large action on the front end it could cause downstream effects that we don’t like.”

Until Inflation and the federal interest rates get back to normal, experts suggest putting off larger purchases.

“Right now is not a great time to buy and tomorrow is going to be worse. That’s just where we’re at at this point. As these rates go up while we’re still seeing inflation your purchasing power is just shrinking every day.”

federal reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that another .75% rate increase is on the table in June. However, he doesn’t believe high-interest hikes will be common in the future.

