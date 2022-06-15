Fayette County students explore the history, inner workings of aviation

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayette County students are getting their wings.

Campers with the CODA Explorer Flight and Bird STEM Camp visited Wild Blue Adventure Company in Fayetteville. Here, they dove into the history of aviation, from air medical transport to drone flying and more. Students even got the opportunity to sit in a training plane from World War II.

Bill Chouinard, who owns Wild Blue Adventure Company with his wife, Ashley, says they hope to inspire the community’s youth and, hopefully, help students find a potential career path.

“It is accessible,” he said. “I know it can seem hard. How do you get started? Where do you get started? It’s expensive. All of those things may seem like barriers. We want to break down those barriers and shine some light on paths to getting where all of us are within aviation.”

Camp CODA’s executive director, Esther Morey, says this field trip was about exposing kids to different careers, opportunities and hobbies.

“I think that kids are so stuck on their screens and their phones that they don’t know what’s in Fayette County,” she explained. “We want them to know what’s in their own county.”

