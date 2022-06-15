Advertisement

Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested

By Jeff Awtrey and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said they found infant twins after they were allegedly abandoned by their mother following a crash on I-20.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office, drivers on I-20 eastbound said overnight that a woman was running into traffic. A Department of Public Safety trooper found her about four miles away and said she appeared to be intoxicated.

A deputy arrived, and the woman, identified as Fantasia Martinez, 26, was placed under arrest and in the back of a patrol vehicle, the department said in a news release.

“While completing an interview with Martinez, she informed deputies that ‘her vehicle had broken down and both her children were still in the vehicle,’” they said in the release.

The children were believed to be 6 months old.

Deputies and troopers searched the area, and the vehicle was found crashed on the nearby south service road of I-20. The car appeared to have driven through the end of multiple road barricades, the engine was still running and it had stopped, they said.

A deputy found the infant child in the vehicle, and the window had to be broken to get the child out. Emergency medical services were called to care for them.

The release stated Martinez escaped custody from the patrol unit, and the deputy had to divert his attention from checking the child’s condition to regain control of Martinez. Deputies successfully re-secured her and she then asked about her second child.

Responders had found a second, empty child seat in the car, and they called for backup to help search. As many as 60 first responders were assisting when they received word of a home where the child may have been located.

“The address was where Martinez had recently moved to and near where the search was being completed,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Deputies immediately responded to that address, forced entry, locating the second infant alone and uninjured. Child Protective Services were contacted, and both infants were turned over to their custody.”

Martinez was charged with crimes including abandoning or endangering a child - imminent danger or bodily injury, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, and resisting arrest.

One deputy was treated and released on the scene by EMS for heat exhaustion.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Co-defendants found guilty of neglect
Jury reaches split verdict in the trial of three adults charged in death of eight-year-old
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Black Forest attraction at carnival
Two juveniles arrested after “altercation” at carnival
Chad Lilly, newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County
Raleigh County welcomes newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Latest News

Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms forward
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits
FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Sarah Palin advances to Alaska US House special election