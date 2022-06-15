Advertisement

Car enthusiasts test out the twists and turns of the mountain state’s roads

By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The British V8 group, a group of car enthusiasts from all over the U.S. and Canada, have cruised their way to our area.

There’s 50 registered British cars taking part in this event, all with modified engines.

They’re staying in Wytheville until Wednesday, but they’re also testing out the twists and turns of the mountain state’s roads.

They also made a stop in Princeton on Monday, where they checked out Dr. Michael Crews’ car collection at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and they also made a stop at the Princeton Railroad Museum.

Dan Blackwood, the event coordinator for British V8 2022 said, “People are taking their little British cars and modifying them to be more user-friendly by putting upgraded power and different amenities that you’re used to in a modern car, but you still have the top down, and you know, drive ‘em in the mountains type of feeling with it.”

The group travels to different destinations every year. After their stop in Princeton Monday, they headed toward Tazewell to go drive on the Back of the Dragon.

