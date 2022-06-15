Bluefield State College to hold ‘University Celebration Week’
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a week’s worth of celebration in store for Bluefield State College as the school prepares to become a University.
The events span from June 27th until July 1st. While the celebration week has students and faculty excited. Director of Alumni Affairs Deirdre Guyton said she looks forward to the new challenges that come with University status.
Bluefield State College invites the public to come out on its final day on June 30th for a celebration with fireworks.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.