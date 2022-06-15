Bluefield State College to hold ‘University Celebration Week’

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a week’s worth of celebration in store for Bluefield State College as the school prepares to become a University.

The events span from June 27th until July 1st. While the celebration week has students and faculty excited. Director of Alumni Affairs Deirdre Guyton said she looks forward to the new challenges that come with University status.

“I’ve been here not only my undergraduate but 32 years working here. I’ve seen the challenges and the expectations and I look forward to meeting those challenges.”

Bluefield State College invites the public to come out on its final day on June 30th for a celebration with fireworks.

