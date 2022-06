Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Virginia girl found safe

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say an Amber Alert issued for a 3-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted has been canceled.

The alert was canceled around 3 a.m. Wednesday after 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus was found safe. She had been missing since 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, WWBT reports.

Police earlier said they believed the girl had been abducted 35-year-old Catherine Agnes Kraus.

No other details have been announced.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.