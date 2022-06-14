Advertisement

Woman dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon, officials say

According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the...
According to the National Park Service, a woman died while on a recent river trip on the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon.(National Park Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials with the National Park Service said a woman visiting the Grand Canyon has died after falling into a river.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center reports a passenger on a commercial river trip fell into the Colorado River on June 11 around 2 p.m. near Pipe Creek Beach.

Officials said commercial guides were able to reach her by boat and began CPR. However, 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was pronounced deceased by rescuers.

The NPS said Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when a current caught her in the Colorado River. Patel hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip.

The park service is investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Officials reminded all visitors to Grand Canyon to ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in the shade during the heat of the day, and watching for signs of distress in traveling companions while dressing appropriately for the weather.

The NPS said it does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
Macarthur Skating Rink to close permanently
Angela Estep
McDowell County woman sentenced in hit-and-run crash
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
The Federal Reserve has raised Interest rates to its highest rate since 1994.
Fed rises interest in its highest rate increase since 1994

Latest News

K-pop sensation BTS announced plans for solo projects from the individual band members, but the...
K-pop superstars BTS promise to return after focus on solo projects
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Cosby lawyer urges jurors to consider only proof from trial
The Federal Reserve has instituted its largest interest rate hike in nearly 30 years.
How the average consumer is impacted by Fed's rate hike
Two U.S. veterans from Alabama who were in Ukraine assisting in the war against Russia haven’t...
2 Americans missing after joining fight in Ukraine
The boy was swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy...
Body of 10-year-old Milwaukee boy recovered in drainage ditch