Welch residents head to the polls for Tuesday local elections

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Voters in the McDowell County seat of Welch took to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a range of local races.

The main contested race looked to be between sitting Mayor Harold McBride and Pat McKinney, Gary, W.Va.’s former Chief of Police.

WVVA was unable to speak with Mayor McBride on Tuesday, but McKinney said he viewed the race as a cordial battle over ideologies.

“My priorities are with the people. I want to put on more police officers, I want to put on a paid first responders,” said McKinney. “We have a horrible medical care, emergency medical care shortage in this county. I want to do something about that, and it has just become families versus business.”

On the ballot Tuesday in Welch, there was also a three-way race for it city’s at-large council seat between Steve Ford, Brian Mowdy and James Spence.

Polls are set to close at 7:30, WVVA will bring you those results once they’re made available.

