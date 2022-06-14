Advertisement

Welch residents head to the polls for Tuesday local elections

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Voters in the McDowell County seat of Welch took to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a range of local races.

The main contested race looked to be between sitting Mayor Harold McBride and Pat McKinney, Gary, W.Va.’s former Chief of Police.

WVVA was unable to speak with Mayor McBride on Tuesday, but McKinney said he viewed the race as a cordial battle over ideologies.

“My priorities are with the people. I want to put on more police officers, I want to put on a paid first responders,” said McKinney. “We have a horrible medical care, emergency medical care shortage in this county. I want to do something about that, and it has just become families versus business.”

On the ballot Tuesday in Welch, there was also a three-way race for it city’s at-large council seat between Steve Ford, Brian Mowdy and James Spence.

Polls are set to close at 7:30, WVVA will bring you those results once they’re made available.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Co-defendants found guilty of neglect
Jury reaches split verdict in the trial of three adults charged in death of eight-year-old
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Black Forest attraction at carnival
Two juveniles arrested after “altercation” at carnival
Chad Lilly, newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County
Raleigh County welcomes newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Latest News

The Federal Reserve has raised Interest rates to its highest rate since 1994.
Fed rises interest in its highest rate increase since 1994
There’s a week’s worth of celebration in store for Bluefield State College as the school...
Bluefield State College to hold ‘University Celebration Week’
Kayaker Steve Coleman at Glenwood Lake
Fighting heat injuries
BAC Theatre Day Camp
Teens explore theatre production through BAC day camp
West Virginia Day
Local Museum prepares for West Virginia Day celebrations