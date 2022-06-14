Advertisement

Raleigh County welcomes newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Chad Lilly, newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County
Chad Lilly, newest Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County has a new assistant prosecuting attorney- one with an interesting law background.

Chad Lilly, a lifelong resident of Raleigh County, graduated from law school in 2001. For more than twenty years, he chose not to practice law and, instead, operated a private business.

That is, until recently.

“I decided after my kids went to college that I was going to do something new and passed that bar with a lot of luck,” he shared. “...I’ve actually been interning with the prosecutor’s office for about eight months now waiting for the process to finish, and it’s finally here.”

Lilly was sworn in on Tuesday by Judge Darl W. Poling. He was surrounded by friends, family and co-workers.

