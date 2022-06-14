Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police have revealed the identity of the man with a handgun they fatally shot at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp.

In a Tuesday statement, Duncanville police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas was the man they killed in a Monday morning gunfight at the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

The police said no other information would be released at this time, including a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers.

No children, staff or police were injured in the incident involving the handgun-wielding man.

Duncanville police say the man entered the facility’s lobby with a handgun and fired a shot during a discussion with a staff member.

Police say the gunman then tried to enter a classroom containing children, but the door was locked. He fired one shot into the door.

Police say the man then went to the gym, which also contained children. That’s when police arrived and shot the man in an exchange of gunfire.

