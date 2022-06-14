Advertisement

Man held couple hostage, beat them in their own home, police say

A 29-year-old man faces numerous charges after he held a couple hostage in their own home and beat them, according to police. (Source: WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A 29-year-old man is facing numerous charges after he held a couple hostage in their own home and beat them, according to police.

The Chesterfield County Police Department in Virginia said Christopher A. Courteau is being held at the county jail without bond.

Officers were called to a home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of an abduction in progress. Police said a woman called 911 to report that she and her boyfriend were assaulted and held against their will at home by Courteau, who is their roommate.

The woman was able to escape the house and call 911.

When police arrived at the home, the male victim ran out of the house and the suspect ran upstairs. According to police, when Courteau came back downstairs, he was wearing body armor and holding a gun.

Officers said they ordered Courteau to put the gun down, but he ignored their demands. Eventually, he did set the gun down on a table, but then he charged an officer, police said.

Several officers were assaulted during a struggle before Courteau was handcuffed.

After an investigation, Courteau was charged with:

  • two counts of abduction
  • two counts of attempted capital murder
  • three counts of brandishing a firearm
  • three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer
  • shooting into an occupied dwelling
  • malicious wounding
  • unlawful wounding
  • attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • use of body armor while committing a crime
  • felony obstruction of justice

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

