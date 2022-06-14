Construction is still halted on Grant St. Bridge
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Grant Street Bridge has been closed since June 2019. The hope for a new bridge became a reality for residents when construction started in January 2022, but that work has ground to a halt. Bluefield’s Director of Engineering Services said the main concern is with the center pier.
Stauffer adds the underlying bedrock is not strong enough to hold the piers as intended. The contractors must now create a concrete base.
Stauffer also addressed concerns from affected city residents about the delay. He assures the public that the city is actively working to get the bridge project back up and running.
Stauffer said there is no current timeline as to when crews will be back on the site. Stauffer is confident that an agreement to start the repairs on the center pier foundation will be approved in the coming weeks.
