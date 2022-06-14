Construction is still halted on Grant St. Bridge

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Grant Street Bridge has been closed since June 2019. The hope for a new bridge became a reality for residents when construction started in January 2022, but that work has ground to a halt. Bluefield’s Director of Engineering Services said the main concern is with the center pier.

”The foundation for the center pier and the railroad Norfolk Southern they are concerned about the construction measured that were designed and planned and the stability of their adjacent tracks.”

Stauffer adds the underlying bedrock is not strong enough to hold the piers as intended. The contractors must now create a concrete base.

”What we’re going forward. Well, it will all be beneath the ground. They’re going to drive temporary casings and then the piles will be there and then they’ll fill that with concrete back to the surface.”

Stauffer also addressed concerns from affected city residents about the delay. He assures the public that the city is actively working to get the bridge project back up and running.

”We’re all frustrated that the process started and then it stopped which probably made it worse. Just be patient we are trying to work the problem and get the necessary people to the table so we can get this bridge constructed.”

Stauffer said there is no current timeline as to when crews will be back on the site. Stauffer is confident that an agreement to start the repairs on the center pier foundation will be approved in the coming weeks.

