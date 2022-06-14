Advertisement

Beckley PD’s Junior Police Academy holds mock trial in Raleigh County Court

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, Raleigh County Circuit Court was the setting for hands-on learning about the judicial system. Students enrolled in the Beckley Police Department’s Junior Police Academy learned the inner workings of the courtroom by participating in the mock trial of a shoplifter.

The goal of the Junior Police Academy is to build a better understanding between the community’s youth and police. The academy lasts for a week, but the hope is for the lessons to last a lifetime.

“The youth are the future of everything,” said Sargeant Dean J Bailey. “So getting these kids hands-on involvement to see what we do is the key to about everything.”

Judge Dimlich, Raleigh County Prosecutor Ben Hatfield and Defense Attorney Stacey Fragile were all on board during the trial for guidance. Hatfield says this experience, although pretend, is a great way to introduce kids to the system and possibly a career.

“Some of these kids are approaching adolescence where they are going to think about what they want to do after high school and after college,” he shared. “Just the all-around experience for them, I think, is invaluable.”

In the end, the mock defendant was found guilty, and academy organizers say these young people can learn a lot about law enforcement from this experience.

“You know, different things with law enforcement from detective bureau, K-9 units, my job, community services, opens up these kids’ eyes to see, ‘Hey, there are different aspects of the job that I would definitely be interested in doing,’” shared Sargeant Bailey.

In addition to mock trials, the week-long academy also covers crime scene investigation, including evidence collection and processing and much more.

The camp will come to its conclusion on Friday, June 17.

