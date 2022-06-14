Another hot and steamy day

Some showers and storms are moving through the area this morning and some of them could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. We should dry up during the afternoon hours with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible this morning, but we should dry up this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies but we will stay mild and muggy. Low temperatures are only expected to get down into the upper 60s and low-mid 70s tonight.

We will stay mild and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lo-mid 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Record heat is possible as we head into the middle of the week. Most are expected to reach the 90s on Wednesday afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel even hotter with heat indices in the upper 90s and 100s. With this heat and humidity, we could see some thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon hours. Some of them could become strong to severe with damaging winds, locally heavy downpours, and hail.

There is a low chance that we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms pop up across the area tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing some more scattered showers and storms. Once again, there is the opportunity for some storms to turn strong to severe. Temperatures will be hot again with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated showers and storms are possible on Friday, but most should dry up with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 80s for most.

Seasonable temperatures and mainly sunny skies are expected just in time for the weekend! Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.