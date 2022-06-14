Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled; 3 children found safe

An Amber Alert for three missing children in Wyoming has been canceled after the children were...
An Amber Alert for three missing children in Wyoming has been canceled after the children were found and are safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for three children in Wyoming was canceled Tuesday.

The Wyoming Amber Alert Facebook page said all three children were found safe.

The alert was issued after a mother who doesn’t have custody of her three children forcibly took them from their grandmother’s home in Arapahoe, Wyoming, on Monday, authorities said.

