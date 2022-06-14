Amber Alert canceled; 3 children found safe
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for three children in Wyoming was canceled Tuesday.
The Wyoming Amber Alert Facebook page said all three children were found safe.
The alert was issued after a mother who doesn’t have custody of her three children forcibly took them from their grandmother’s home in Arapahoe, Wyoming, on Monday, authorities said.
