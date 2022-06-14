Above-average temperatures will persist into midweek

HEAT ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

HEAT ADVISORIES will stay in effect until 8 PM tonight for northwestern Fayette, northwestern Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties, where heat indexes could be around the triple-digit mark through the late afternoon and early evening. Stay cool and hydrated!

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay warm and muggy overnight tonight, with low temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. We could see a stray shower or thunderstorm, but most of us will just see lots of passing clouds overnight.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday is looking HOT AND HUMID once again, with lower elevations (especially those below 2,000 ft) likely experiencing feel-like temps in the upper 90s-low 100s. High temps themselves will range from the upper 80s-mid 90s for most. Places like Oceana, Welch, Pineville, etc could see heat advisories re-issued on Wednesday.

LOWER ELEVATIONS WIL GET HOTTER! (WVVA WEATHER)

Though many will escape with a rain-free day tomorrow, we could see a few pop-up showers and storms as well, especially during the afternoon and evening. Once again, isolated stronger to severe storms will be possible, with the main threats being gusty winds, hail, lots of lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll still be a bit steamy Thursday, and a cold front will move in that day, bringing us wider-spread showers and thunderstorms (a few severe again possible).

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Behind the front, we look to cool down and dry out for this upcoming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend. Stay tuned!

COOLER AND DRIER WEEKEND AHEAD (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.