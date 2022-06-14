Advertisement

5-month-old with rare illness needs liver transplant

Biliary atresia is an illness that blocks bile ducts in the liver. It only happens to about one in 15,000 babies in the U.S. (KCRA, FAMILY PHOTO via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California mother wants to warn others about an uncommon, yet serious illness that she says her son’s doctors dismissed as jaundice. The infant is now facing a liver transplant.

Lynda Witzelberger’s life changed when her son Ashton was born in late December.

“I don’t even remember who I was before. It’s crazy,” she said. “It is a roller coaster, an absolute roller coaster.”

But problems started right after Ashton’s birth when he had jaundice, a common condition in newborns. While that went away within a week, Witzelberger says her son kept turning yellow, especially his eyes, over the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, the mom felt as if her concerns were getting dismissed by her son’s doctors at Kaiser Permanente.

“They just kept telling us, ‘It’ll keep going down. Just don’t worry about it. It’s pretty normal,’” she said. “But then, once it started getting worse, we were like, ‘All right, this is getting ridiculous.’”

At Ashton’s 4-month checkup, tests were ordered. Doctors learned his liver was failing because of an illness called biliary atresia that blocks bile ducts in the liver of infants. It only happens to about one in 15,000 babies in the U.S.

“It’s hard. It’s not easy to process. It’s your first child, and you think you did everything right during your pregnancy. Then, you’re told this information, and you start questioning: ‘Oh, what did I do wrong?’” Witzelberger said.

Ashton, now 5 months, needs a liver transplant. His parents are hoping he will soon have a donor.

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family with the cost of the transplant.

“I just want to make sure parents know to take it seriously because just because the doctor tells you it is common, it doesn’t mean it is safe,” Witzelberger said.

A Kaiser spokeswoman said the company’s heart goes out to Ashton and his family, who’s dealing with this rare medical condition. Because of patient privacy laws, the company said it cannot provide information about an individual case.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
Macarthur Skating Rink to close permanently
Angela Estep
McDowell County woman sentenced in hit-and-run crash
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
The Federal Reserve has raised Interest rates to its highest rate since 1994.
Fed rises interest in its highest rate increase since 1994

Latest News

K-pop sensation BTS announced plans for solo projects from the individual band members, but the...
K-pop superstars BTS promise to return after focus on solo projects
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Cosby lawyer urges jurors to consider only proof from trial
The Federal Reserve has instituted its largest interest rate hike in nearly 30 years.
How the average consumer is impacted by Fed's rate hike
Two U.S. veterans from Alabama who were in Ukraine assisting in the war against Russia haven’t...
2 Americans missing after joining fight in Ukraine
The boy was swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy...
Body of 10-year-old Milwaukee boy recovered in drainage ditch