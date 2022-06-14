Advertisement

2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead

Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A boy and girl, both 2 years old, were declared dead Monday after Michigan State Police troopers found them face down in a pond.

According to authorities, troopers from the Gaylord Post were alerted to two missing toddlers in Hayes Township at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the children had been missing for about 40 minutes when troopers found them both face down in a pond at a residence nearby.

Both children were unresponsive, and while life-saving measures were performed, the two toddlers were pronounced dead, WILX reported.

Police said no foul play is suspected, but the troopers from the Gaylord Post will continue their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
Macarthur Skating Rink to close permanently
Angela Estep
McDowell County woman sentenced in hit-and-run crash
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
WVVA Gas Giveaway
The Federal Reserve has raised Interest rates to its highest rate since 1994.
Fed rises interest in its highest rate increase since 1994

Latest News

K-pop sensation BTS announced plans for solo projects from the individual band members, but the...
K-pop superstars BTS promise to return after focus on solo projects
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Cosby lawyer urges jurors to consider only proof from trial
The Federal Reserve has instituted its largest interest rate hike in nearly 30 years.
How the average consumer is impacted by Fed's rate hike
Two U.S. veterans from Alabama who were in Ukraine assisting in the war against Russia haven’t...
2 Americans missing after joining fight in Ukraine
The boy was swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy...
Body of 10-year-old Milwaukee boy recovered in drainage ditch