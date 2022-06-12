Advertisement

WVVA 2021-22 Senior Standouts

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA received many impressive submissions for the 2021-22 school year’s Senior Standouts. This year’s selections are Zachary Lawless, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, and Kaitlyn Church.

Church graduated from Tazewell High School this year while working as a certified nursing assistant. Lawless is on his way to Morgantown after graduating from Bluefield State College as one of four co-valedictorians, and Turner-Bradshaw earned a full-ride scholarship to Virginia Tech to play Football.

“Latest I’ve woke up was 8 am for a practice, and then I mean, this morning I woke up, I had to wake up at 5:30 and be over there by 6:30 for a lift,” said Turner-Bradshaw.

“It was a lot of work, a lot of long hours. Late nights, not a lot of sleep,” said Lawless, on what it took to be named a co-valedictorian. “But my parents raised me to be a hard worker.”

Lawless is now WVU-bound, as he plans to support his wife in-town as she finishes up her time in higher education. He majored in Engineering Management at Bluefield State College.

Turner-Bradshaw said he’s loving Blacksburg so far, and will major in Hospitality and Tourism Marketing.

WVVA was unable to catch-up with Kaitlyn Church for this story.

Congratulations, and good luck to all of our Senior Standouts!

