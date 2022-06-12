Two juveniles arrested after altercation at carnival

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Two juveniles have been arrested after Bluefield, Virginia police say they got into an altercation with another juvenile at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival on Saturday night.

The victim, also a juvenile appeared to be seriously injured after the incident according to the department. EMS was called as a result and they were later flown to an area hospital for their injuries.

Charges are being filed against both of the juvenile offenders.

