Travelling entertainers feel the burn of rising gas prices

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As everyday drivers continue to feel the impact of record-high prices at the pump, travelling entertainers in the Bluefield-area said their situation isn’t any better.

“I’ll probably be out maybe two or three, maybe four months a year. Spaced out a little bit, but it could be a lot longer. Used to be a lot longer,” said Denver Boyer, Co-Owner of the Great American Entertainment Company. “To get from Texas here cost what it would have cost last year to go coast-to-coast, and that’s a huge difference...If it was like that all over the country, I don’t know, we might not be going many places.”

Boyer said the current situation is tough, but he plans to get through it without changing his schedule. Eric Noel, a manager with Drew Exposition at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival shared Boyer’s sentiment, but added his additional dilemma of an inability to change prices accordingly.

“We can’t raise our prices much, they’ve already been advertised with the committee here and stuff,” said Noel. “They’ve been advertising for months, and you know, we’re going into our fourth of july spot you know, diesel is probably going to be 6 dollars or more. And they’ve already been advertising it, pre-sale tickets, so there’s not much, we can’t really change it at this point in the game.”

Noel said he and his crew make around 24 different stops every year, from March through November. He’s worked in the entertainment business for more than 30 years, and said he’s never seen gas as this big of an issue before.

