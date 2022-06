SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leonard Farrow and Maddex McMillen led the way for the South in the Cardinals’ 30-13 win.

Farrow won South MVP with 44 rushing yards and 1 TD on 11 carries. McMillen and Logan Phalin each ran for a TD.

TJ Bell had a sack on the opening drive of the game.

