Near record high heat is expected in the coming days among waves of isolated storms

Temps overnight tonight will be quite mild
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We’re at the start of a warming trend that will last throughout the week. Overnight tonight temperatures will only drop down into the mid-60s as we see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower or two. This is quite a bit above average for this time of year.

We will remain mild overnight
(WVVA WEATHER)

The summer-like warmth will only continue into the following days. We’re looking at near-record-high heat on Tuesday and Wednesday with temps nearing 90 degrees, Those of us in Bluefield, WV might want to be prepared for a lemonade watch to be issued for Wednesday in the coming days! Temperatures will continue to be hot throughout the week with temperatures well above average for this season.

Near record high heat is expected this week
(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’re looking at the chance for some isolated thunderstorms to sneak through the region. These are going to be popcorn-like in their timing, so it will be difficult to nail down exactly when they’ll fire. At this moment in time, tomorrow morning is looking to be the best chance to see storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for severe weather, so make sure to stay weather aware as you head out the door tomorrow. Primary threats will be gusty winds.

The chance for thunderstorms will be greatest in the morning, but make sure to stay aware...
(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, we do see this chance of thunderstorms linger on through Friday. Saturday we could see some relief from the heat as we dry up and temperatures drop into the upper 70s.

