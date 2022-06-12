Advertisement

Mountain Festival attendees treated to a medical helicopter tour

The helicopter's pilot said it can make the trip to Beckley in 15 minutes.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Cole Chevy Mountain Festival attendees were treated to a tour of a medical helicopter Sunday, on the final day of the festival.

It landed in the parking lot just outside the festival, located at Lotito City Park in Bluefield. The helicopter’s pilot said it’s meant to show the public what goes on during an airlift -- and added the trip to Beckley can be made much quicker when his team is around.

“This helicopter allows us to get these two to a patient and basically bring a level one capability minus some of the equipment,” said Ryan Burns. “It’s what an hour, hour and fifteen minute drive to get from here to there? And we can make that in about fifteen to twenty minutes.”

Sunday marks the final day of the 2022 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. It’s set to wrap up at 10:30 pm, with a firework show to finish off this year’s iteration.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

