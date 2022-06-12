Candlelight vigil held in Bluefield, W.Va. for late resident

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Family and friends of Tony Greene gathered at Hardy St. Park in Bluefield, W.Va. Friday evening for a candlelight vigil in Greene’s honor. He was shot and killed on Memorial Day at the intersection of Peck and Pulaski streets at the age of 45.

“It hurts so bad,” said Tracy Boyer, Greene’s aunt. “I’m just tired of that stuff going on. Shooting and killing. This is the second son my sister done lost by shooting.”

“For them to do this for someone that someone may consider the underdog, is really a blessing, you know. Nobody knows his story,” said Michelle Clinkscales, Greene’s cousin while speaking on Friday’s showing of support.

Greene’s shooter, Steven Walker, has since turned himself into police with an attorney. He claimed he shot Greene in self-defense. Charges are yet to be filed.

