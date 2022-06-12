Bramwell hosts summer Historic Homes Tour

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The streets of Bramwell were jam-packed Saturday as the town offered its twice-annual Historic Homes Tour.

Visitors and locals began the tour at the town’s Presbyterian Church, before taking to the streets for a look at Bramwell’s many gilded-age style homes. The town was once home to many coal and business executives, even dubbed “Home of the Millionaires.”

Betty Goins, a local historic interpreter, says that history is still important to remember and pass on.

“It’s really important to know our history, particularly the coal heritage because it gets such a negative connotation...So I think it’s really important we remember those people who came before us,” said Goins.

Bramwell hosts two Historic Home Tours every year. The next one is set for the second Saturday in September.

